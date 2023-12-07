Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Nikki Haley appears to be much more comfortable with funders than with voters

Ingraham says it's 'tricky for Nikki'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out the 2024 GOP presidential candidate's policy agenda on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

FOX News host Laura Ingraham explains why voters aren't interested in Nikki Haley becoming their next president on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: On paper, Nikki Haley has a lot going for her: former two-term governor of South Carolina, former U.N. ambassador to Donald Trump, a businesswoman, a daughter of immigrant parents. It's an attractive political resume, but just ask Jeb Bush how much resumes count in national politics 

HOUSE REPS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION INTO HARVARD, MIT, UPENN AFTER 'MORALLY BANKRUPT' TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM 

The undeniable fact is Republican voters do not trust politicians who claim to be common-sense conservatives when their actual record shows the opposite, and that they side with the same old guard that helped get us into the messes we're in right now. Last night's NewsNation debate was a smackdown with both Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both populist conservatives, taking on Haley and challenging her real views and record on issues like protecting girls' private space in locker rooms and bathrooms. 

  

Let's be clear: Haley's problem isn't that she's a woman. If anything, I believe GOP voters would really like a Margaret Thatcher of our own, but Thatcher was her own woman. She was never a puppet of the ruling class. Haley, on the other hand, appears to be much more comfortable with funders than with the voters, and the working men and women who make up the base of today's GOP are no longer interested in that type of candidate. 

