Charlamagne Tha God calls on Biden to step aside during 'The Daily Show': 'Ultimate Christmas gift'

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of "the Breakfast Club," called on President Biden to "step aside" while guest hosting "The Daily Show" on Wednesday, arguing it would be the "ultimate Christmas gift" to America.

"People have been questioning why Biden hasn’t stepped aside and last night, Biden gave an answer that just raises more questions," he joked, referencing the president's recent comments during a fundraiser in Boston, where Biden said he was "not sure" he would be running if Donald Trump was not running.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that there were probably fifty other Democrats who could beat Trump, but said he plans on beating him in 2024.

"This is Biden’s ego talking. If you think there are other people that can beat him, step aside, all right?" Charlamagne said.

"I know he thinks he’s got this in the bag but the polls say otherwise. I want Biden stepping into beat Trump the way I want him stepping into defend me at a bar fight. I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances!" Charlamagne continued.

The liberal media personality also brought up Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and compared the president's situation to her own.

"We don’t need Biden to be Donald Trump, just like we didn’t need RBG to stay on the court, okay? Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we would still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe. The people said, no, she needs to be there protect Roe v. Wade, and now look, both of them are gone," he said.

"See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger. He’s not going to get any more popular and he is not getting a new running mate. Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and a step aside," Charlamagne concluded.

Charlamagne mocked Democrats and the media on Tuesday for panicking over a potential second term for Trump.

"I know we're all blaming Republicans for a potential Trump comeback, but it's not all on them. It's on Democrats too," Charlamagne began.

He criticized the alarmist media coverage surrounding the former president as no different than how other Republican candidates have been treated in years past.

"The problem is, Trump actually will. But people are tuning it out, because Democrats have been crying ‘fascist’ for so long," he said.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.