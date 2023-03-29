LAURA INGRAHAM: The Nashville shooter's manifesto should be 'aired publicly and in full'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called for the Nashville school shooter's manifesto to not be "sanitized" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Where's the manifesto? We're getting out first answers tonight. According to the New York Post, and we just learned this moments ago, that Hale's writings could be released, but only after the FBI analyzes — and we assume scrubs — some of the content. As we told you last night in Instagram messages to an old teammate minutes before the massacre, Hale said she left behind "more than enough evidence" and that one day "this will make more sense." Well, predictably, LGBTQ groups are desperately lobbying to keep it all under wraps. Media outlets, which are supposed to be interested in actual facts, are oddly subdued about the prospect of learning more about the killer's motives. Now, we have no idea what was in Ms. Hale's mind, why she targeted The Covenant School, but it is clear that if this is a case of anti-Christian hate, we all should know all about it, including how it was inspired. And no matter what her writings contain, they should be aired publicly and in full. We don't want some sanitized version.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: TENNESSEE REP. BURCHETT CALLS FOR RELEASE OF TRANS SHOOTER'S MANIFESTO

Now let's state the obvious. If word leaked that somewhere in the manifesto she praised Trump or that it included references against illegal immigrants or minorities, or if the shooter was, let's say, an NRA member who attended the First Baptist Church somewhere. If any of those scenarios were present, reporters would be raising holy hell for authorities to release all information. But not here. The fact is, Democrats and their friends in the press are worried that the more we find out about this disturbed young woman, the more we could see how the killer was shaped by this entire atmosphere we've created.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unstable people are especially susceptible to poisonous ideology. We already know that some of the Left's radical fringe groups are viciously anti-Christian. Now, look at how they attacked churches and pro-life centers over the last few years. And there's a trans day of vengeance planned for this Saturday. Menacing videos are being posted online to promote it.