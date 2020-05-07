Laura Ingraham warns Michael Flynn's ordeal proves Trump opponents' motto is 'rule or ruin'

Laura Ingraham focused her "Angle" commentary Thursday on the Department of Justice's move to drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying she was "utterly disgusted" by the treatment of "a decorated war vet ... who just wanted to serve his government one more time."

"What they did to Flynn is what you get for working for a government that the Democrats don't like," Ingraham said. "What they did to Flynn is merely part of a sick, four-year continuum where Democrats and their Never Trump allies have abused their power in an effort to prevent the normal functioning of our government -- that would benefit all of us, by the way."

Ingraham said Flynn's case was proof that Trump's detractors were dead set on punishing the president and his supporters.

"They saw his victory, Trump's victory in 2016 as a sin for which Trump and his supporters must be punished," Ingraham said. "And their credo is 'Rule or ruin. We will either rule the country or we'll ruin it.' And oh boy, had they worked overtime to accomplish the latter."

The host went on to blast the Obama Justice Department, former Obama intel chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, disgraced FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

"They went after Flynn on a pretext. They already knew that he'd spoken with the Russian ambassador because they had the call transcript. But they set up this interview in hopes that he would step into a perjury trap," Ingraham said. "When former FBI head of intel Bill Priestap's notes ahead of the January 2017 Flynn meeting were revealed last week, they show just that. This was the only justice that could have been handed down."