Laura Ingraham: Liz Cheney is 'smearing' all Trump voters

Laura Ingraham called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a "wrecking ball" to the Constitution Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: In reality, right now, Liz Cheney is leading an attack on the presidency itself. So haul in White House counsel Pat Cipollone in for questioning via subpoena after he had already talked to the committee voluntarily, by the way — it's just a sign of growing desperation by a woman who understands that her political career is essentially over.

She's trying to stretch her 15 minutes of fame, regardless of how much damage she does to the White House, to the principle of separation of powers and, of course, to the Constitution. Now think about it this way. How on Earth is any president supposed to have candid conversations with his White House counsel, frankly, about anything?

If he believes that that White House counsel can be dragged before a partisan congressional committee that is hell-bent on doing whatever it can to keep its base happy and torture the president. And by the way, Liz Cheney isn't just a wrecking ball to the Constitution.

She's an unrepentant liar. She isn't just smearing Trump, by the way. She's smearing the entire country that voted for Trump. And she repeatedly lies about what the America First Movement is all about.

