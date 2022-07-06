Editor Of 'Cannabis In Medicine' warns of high THC use and increased psychosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor Of Cannabis In Medicine Dr. Kenneth Finn shared eye-opening information on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle," warning of the impacts of cannabis in communities and says that the youth are much more vulnerable and at risk for developing addiction issues with cannabis or psychosis.

KENNETH FINN: I believe that it's important that the public really understand that the definition of high potency THC really boils down to any products that are more than 10% THC, which currently doesn't exist in the state of Colorado, where the average smoke bud flowers is about 17 to 20% THC. And then you get into these concentrates and then the dabs, waxes and shatters that are pushing 85 to 99, sometimes claiming 100% THC product. So the science is still trying to catch up to the industry because these products are being generated and allowed access to our youth without any real guardrails. And, you know, you talked about marijuana and suicide. I mean, marijuana is the most prevalent substance found in completed teen suicide here in Colorado.

I think it's really a matter of public health and safety. I mean, that was kind of the impetus for astounding our nonprofit on the International Academy and the Science and Impacts of Cannabis because it's not a partisan issue, it's a public health and safety issues in our public, our general public, even the medical community that I speak to on a regular basis really doesn't have any idea about what the impacts of these products are having, not only on our communities, but particularly on our youth who are much more vulnerable and at risk for developing addiction issues with cannabis or psychosis. We don't know the toxicology on the Uvalde shooter or this most recent shooter in Illinois. But sometimes they may be negative because psychosis is sometimes a bridge you cannot cross. And even though the toxicology may be negative at that point in time, sometimes the psychosis persists for weeks or doesn't even come back to baseline. That's kind of the big concern that we have as a medical community.

