LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' premise for running is 'insulting to women'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' "insulting" premise for running for election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the unofficial anthem of the women's liberation movement in the 1970s was an iconic Helen Reddy song…

"I am woman — hear me roar." Well, that really should capture the campaign of a supposed trailblazer like Kamala Harris . We were going to empower women, women who could take charge, and if necessary, take names.

CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR WARNS OF 'TROUBLE SIGN FOR HARRIS' AS SHE LAGS WITH WHITE MALE VOTERS IN KEY STATES

Now, the idea was that women would and should be in positions where they could be leaders in any field, and not restrained by the men around them, if only they were given a fair shot. Now let's look at Kamala Harris: She's always tried to portray herself as a strong female force to be reckoned with.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP