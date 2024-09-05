Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' premise for running is 'insulting to women'

Americans want a strong leader, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala Harris' entire premise for running is ‘insulting to women’ Video

Laura: Kamala Harris' entire premise for running is ‘insulting to women’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the media for sheltering the vice president ahead of the election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' "insulting" premise for running for election on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the unofficial anthem of the women's liberation movement in the 1970s was an iconic Helen Reddy song…

"I am woman — hear me roar." Well, that really should capture the campaign of a supposed trailblazer like Kamala Harris. We were going to empower women, women who could take charge, and if necessary, take names. 

CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR WARNS OF 'TROUBLE SIGN FOR HARRIS' AS SHE LAGS WITH WHITE MALE VOTERS IN KEY STATES 

Now, the idea was that women would and should be in positions where they could be leaders in any field, and not restrained by the men around them, if only they were given a fair shot. Now let's look at Kamala Harris: She's always tried to portray herself as a strong female force to be reckoned with. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This isn't what we expected of our first female vice president — certainly, not what we expected for our first female president. We want strong, smart and never afraid to answer a question — but her entire campaign, her entire premise for running, is insulting to women. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.