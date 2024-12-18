LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time for Congress' 'annual spending farce' known as a continuing resolution

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tears into Congress’ continuing resolution "spending farce" ahead of Christmas as the national debt hangs around $36 trillion with a projected $2 trillion deficit for 2025 on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If it's a week before Christmas, it's time for Congress' annual spending farce known as a continuing resolution…

President Trump weighed in tonight on Truth Social, saying, "Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be primaried. Everything should be done and fully negotiated prior to my taking office on January 20." Now, I know why Congress hasn't gotten a raise in 15 years, right?

They haven't gotten a raise. It's in this actual legislation, but do they deserve a raise? How many have made huge money trading stocks using their inside info? They've dug us into a $37 trillion hole, but at least Sen. Schumer is happy…

Tonight, we can report that it looks like the pressure may be working.