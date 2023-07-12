LAURA INGRAHAM: The great protectors of democracy have destroyed Americans’ trust in the government

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares five solutions for restoring Americans' trust in the government on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: No wonder trust in government is at an all-time low. The great protectors of democracy have destroyed that trust. So how can we rebuild faith in the government that's supposed to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people? Well, first, I think it's time for Americans to realize that we have to protect ourselves from the cartels. That means enforce the border. You know, all of this is a complete nightmare. And second: Forget derisking from China. We need to decouple from China because a real superpower doesn't help make its top adversary stronger economically. It wants to defeat it. And third: Isn't it time for Europe to be more self-reliant? It's time to end the freeloading era. And fourth: Let's return the military to its original mission, defending what the American flag stands for, not the alphabet flag of radicalism. And fifth: We need a total revamping of our federal law enforcement and our intel agencies. We need to threaten to strip away all but the bare-bones funding of these agencies until every last political activist is removed from the ranks.

…

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTER TRUST & CONFIDENCE IN INSTITUTIONS HITS ROCK-BOTTOM

We have evidence dating back years showing that top officials of the FBI and the CIA plotted against Donald Trump, abusing the FISA process and then ignoring mounds of exculpatory evidence. Why did they do any of that? So until we elect a president who will change the sad status quo, it makes absolutely no sense to continue to blow our tax dollars on the Pentagon, the State Department or the intel community. Now, in the past, presidents like Truman or Eisenhower, JFK, Reagan — they did a pretty good job, didn't they, of convincing the American people that they could actually trust their government. But now that trust has been lost.

And re-electing Biden will only make a bad situation worse. So it's time for liberals who bemoan the growing public discontent with the government, it's time for them to look in the mirror. Conservative cable hosts didn't politicize the FBI or hide the truth about Hunter Biden. Your people did.