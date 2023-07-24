LAURA INGRAHAM: We expect the regime media to cover for Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the Biden family scandals and President Biden's penchant for lying Monday on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, once again, the "Angle" expects the regime media to cover for the Bidens. Yeah, even after Archer testifies, but in the process, they're going to do enormous damage to their own credibility, even worse than they've already done. But I ask this question again: Why is it so important for them to save Joe Biden's career ? Look, he's a crook and he's a terrible president.

GOP SENATORS DEMAND DOJ, FBI PROMISE NOT TO RETALIATE AGAINST BIDEN WHISTLEBLOWERS

I know there are a lot of you out there who are cynical about Washington. I don't blame you one bit, but if this story is true, and it sure looks like it, that he's been sitting in on these calls to help his son's clients while he was vice president, that he was meeting with his business contacts. That is a massive scandal and a flashing neon sign that says "America is for sale."

Oh, and for all you high and mighty politicians who've been lecturing us on dignity and respect and norms, many of you, of course, were trashing Donald Trump, as you said, all that. I'm talking about people like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Murkowski and McConnell. Well, where's all that emotion on this scandal ?

Hardly a peep and I think we know why. Because most of them would rather have Biden in the White House for four more years even with all the damage he's done and all the damage he will do then to see Trump back in. The Democrats don't care about any of this. The moderate Republicans, they haven't said much. So, the only question left is: what do the voters think? Do they care?