LAURA INGRAHAM: Everyone knows Biden is a 'figurehead president'

Laura Ingraham discussed how a declining President Biden has led to a declining America and how the Democratic party is "stuck" with him on "The Ingraham Angle.'

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, it seems to me that the Democrats know they're in one big ol' hole. Now, first, having Joe Biden as their nominee, it's very risky. And at the same time, not having him as their nominee, maybe even riskier. Now, how did this happen?

Well, during the 2020 campaign, when everyone in the press already knew Biden was failing. Well, they propped him up in a full weekend at Biden-style production. They and the DNC knew then what they know now. They could market him, though, as kind of an older and more stable than the new far-left Democrats. And they would reassure seniors and minorities and independents.

But now what? He's only gotten worse. And America knows it. And now the country and the party is stuck with someone who literally everyone knows is a figurehead president. Joe's not calling the shots on any major question other than maybe whether it'll have Jell-O or pudding for dessert.

And look, let's be honest, Dr. Jill probably makes those decisions for him now with his catnaps and his regular stumbles. We're dealing with the weekend at Biden's returns.