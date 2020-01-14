Laura Ingraham: Democratic field's problem isn't diversity, it's lack of pragmatism

Laura Ingraham mocked the Democratic presidential field Monday, questioning the party's focus on race over policy.

"Now, this was supposedly, of course, the most racially, ethnically gender diverse field of candidates in the country ever seen, the world had ever seen," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "It was just what the left had been waiting for after four years of Donald Trump, surely alone, that the fact of diversity would bring back disaffected Democrats and independents and trump Trump's booming economy. Or maybe not."

Ingraham was reacting to the media's reaction to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dropping out of the race Monday.

"And today we learn that... Cory Booker. He's also calling it quits. Frankly, I was shocked," Ingraham said. "What were his high polling numbers? I don't know. Six percent?"

The host criticized Booker and Democrats for spending much of their focus on race.

"Instead of focusing on who the best candidate is. Whatever color, gender, background, Democrats obsess on immutable characteristics and they should never be the basis for promotions or jobs or political office," Ingraham said. "Ever heard of merit or experience or political talent?"

Ingraham said the reason for Democrats' demise is their policy.

"The uphill battle that these Democrats face in November isn't because they're not diverse enough," Ingraham said. "It's because they're not pragmatic enough. Free health care, free college, free preschool, frozen fossil fuel industry, open borders, higher taxes."

"The 2020 Democrat 'field of dreams' has turned into a mud pit, one that most voters just want to avoid," Ingraham added.