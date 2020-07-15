Ingraham tells Americans they must 'demand to see all of the science' behind lockdowns, distancing and masks

"Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham insisted Wednesday that any new executive orders and restrictions pitched as helping to contain the coronavirus pandemic should receive full scrutiny from legislators and the public.

Ingraham noted that some recommendations and guidance from both elected officials and medical professionals has been directly contradicted within a matter of months. governors and medical professionals are ordering people to do have been subject to conflicting directives in the past.

"Back in January, [the CDC] recommended against masks and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci repeated that guidance in March ..." Ingraham said by way of example. "Now, he explained his mask flip and he's in favor of them, saying those comments initially [were] motivated [by] concern for saving masks for health care workers.

"Facebook, by the way, now flags the old interview with Fauci as 'false information,'" she added archly.

"Now I want to make clear, I'm not telling anyone not to wear a mask. That is not what we are here for," Ingraham added. "I want to move beyond hope or belief and [to] what the latest science actually tells us."

The host noted that many governors have claimed masking up is almost a patriotic duty and some commentators have called for a national mask mandate. In some parts of the U.S.,non-maskers have been ostracized or even assaulted for not following state executive edicts.

"The emotional argument is really wonderful," Ingraham said. "But again, what about the actual data?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Before Americans are forced to accept new restrictions on their freedom or even be shamed or beaten up for not complying with these mandates, shouldn't state legislatures hold hearings ....?"

"Then," she went on, "they should pass actual laws about masks, social distancing, all of it that can withstand judicial scrutiny. We must insist on all of this, demand to see all of the science behind the lockdowns, social distancing and the masks.

"Otherwise, don't be surprised if you lose your pre-Covid way of life, for the rest of your life."