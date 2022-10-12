LAURA INGRAHAM: The DC Swamp's muck is 'seeping under the doorway'

Laura Ingraham analyzed the incompetence and corruption of D.C. Swamp elites Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: So how's that trust looking now? Well, we're all prisoners, aren't we, of Washington's incompetence and corruption? Now, as the Biden economy is devouring your 401(k), if you look at your statements, and giving you heartburn every time you go to the pump, you can rest easy knowing that high-ranking government officials are busy protecting their own bottom lines — because just when you thought that the Swamp couldn't get swampier, the muck starts seeping under the doorway.

The scandal involves the intersection of power, greed and vanity. A new report in The Wall Street Journal reveals that thousands of senior executive branch employees own shares of companies that they regulate and that those regulatory actions directly affected the financial conditions of those firms. Among the most shocking findings: A top official at the EPA reported purchases of oil and gas stocks.

