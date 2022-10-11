LAURA INGRAHAM: Was this supposed to be a big Biden exclusive?

Laura Ingraham sounded off on how CNN's Jake Tapper "was only able to get 15 minutes" out of President Biden, saying on "The Ingraham Angle" it's politically "disastrous" and "extremely disturbing" for Biden to not give "cogent" answers.

LAURA INGRAHAM: We were all excited for what we assumed would be an hour-long sit-down interview, rare for Joe Biden in primetime tonight. But Jake Tapper, fairly friendly interviewer, was only able to get 15 minutes out of our 46th president of the United States — 15 minutes. This was the big exclusive? I mean, that's hardly enough time to cover Hunter and the hookers.

Well, not to mention the foreign policy mess we're in now with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Remember, it was only late last week when Biden was warning of nuclear "Armageddon." He called it the worst risk since the '62 Cuban Missile Crisis, but tonight, Biden gave a very different assessment of the situation.

Biden's inability to provide a cogent, clear answer to an important question that involves the safety of every living American — it's not just disastrous for him politically; it's extremely disturbing, not to mention, dangerous.

