LAURA INGRAHAM: This is just a tiny fraction of the massive COVID theft that occurred

Laura Ingraham analyzed the reported "brazen" theft that occurred during COVID and how the Faucis allegedly grew so much richer during the pandemic on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, this is a story that unfolds in three parts. First, the fraud. Just yesterday, we learned that nearly 400 Department of Homeland Security employees took pandemic unemployment aid even though they were working.

But my friends, this is just a teeny tiny fraction of the massive and brazen COVID theft that has occurred since the government started doling out billions in so-called relief. The official who is in charge of overseeing the distribution of the relief has called this the biggest fraud in a generation. It was the theft of as much as $80 billion or about 10% of the $800 billion that was handed out in that paycheck protection program.

