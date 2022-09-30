Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This is just a tiny fraction of the massive COVID theft that occurred

Ingraham highlights alleged COVID fraud that happened during the pandemic

Fox News Staff
Laura Ingraham discusses the amount of COVID theft and economic decline that came as a result of the pandemic on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham analyzed the reported "brazen" theft that occurred during COVID and how the Faucis allegedly grew so much richer during the pandemic on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, this is a story that unfolds in three parts. First, the fraud. Just yesterday, we learned that nearly 400 Department of Homeland Security employees took pandemic unemployment aid even though they were working. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted Wednesday that the COVID-19 lockdowns were "draconian" but necessary. He said he wants to use his experience to inspire a younger generation od scientists. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted Wednesday that the COVID-19 lockdowns were "draconian" but necessary. He said he wants to use his experience to inspire a younger generation od scientists.  (Getty Images)

But my friends, this is just a teeny tiny fraction of the massive and brazen COVID theft that has occurred since the government started doling out billions in so-called relief. The official who is in charge of overseeing the distribution of the relief has called this the biggest fraud in a generation. It was the theft of as much as $80 billion or about 10% of the $800 billion that was handed out in that paycheck protection program

This article was written by Fox News staff.