LAURA INGRAHAM: The burden is on the left to show Biden is capable of handling himself

Laura says the White House might be 'fooling some voters,' but not world leaders like Putin and Xi

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: There's no question Biden is in cognitive decline

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal that President Biden is 'slipping' mentally on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the "most serious issue" with President Biden is that he's making key decisions while in "severe cognitive decline" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: To use Biden's favorite crutch word, look, we don't have to prove that he's in severe cognitive decline. There's no question about that. It's beyond dispute. The burden is on them to show us that Biden is actually capable of handling himself in a wide-ranging, on-camera, serious interview, shown live without edits.  

‘NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE’: EX-WH DOCTOR RAISES ALARMS ON BIDEN'S MENTAL HEALTH AFTER BOMBSHELL REPORT

The most serious issue here is that it is obvious that key decisions regarding our nation's present and our future are being made by unelected officials — probably a combination of Tony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and chief of staff Jeff Zients, perhaps in coordination with Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, but none of these people are president, but they might as well be. 

The White House may be fooling some voters and have some press people snookered here, but we know that he's not fooling President Xi of China or Putin of Russia, or any world leader for that matter, and the Cabinet knows how bad it is. As we see from the Journal piece, top congressional leaders do too. 

