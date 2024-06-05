LAURA INGRAHAM: The burden is on the left to show Biden is capable of handling himself

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the "most serious issue" with President Biden is that he's making key decisions while in "severe cognitive decline" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: To use Biden's favorite crutch word, look, we don't have to prove that he's in severe cognitive decline. There's no question about that. It's beyond dispute. The burden is on them to show us that Biden is actually capable of handling himself in a wide-ranging, on-camera, serious interview, shown live without edits.

The most serious issue here is that it is obvious that key decisions regarding our nation's present and our future are being made by unelected officials — probably a combination of Tony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and chief of staff Jeff Zients, perhaps in coordination with Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, but none of these people are president, but they might as well be.

The White House may be fooling some voters and have some press people snookered here, but we know that he's not fooling President Xi of China or Putin of Russia, or any world leader for that matter, and the Cabinet knows how bad it is. As we see from the Journal piece, top congressional leaders do too.