Laura Ingraham: Bloomberg 'trapped' in a Democratic Party that's too far left for him

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg finds himself stuck in a Democratic Party whose politics have moved far to the left of where he is trying to stand, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Thursday night.

"He's trapped in a party where virtually everyone who actually cares about the issues wants to nominate a socialist, even if that risks losing it all to Trump," Ingraham said.

Despite shifting from Democrat to Republican to independent and back to Democrat over the years, Bloomberg's general ideology has not changed much, but the parties have, Ingraham said in her "Ingraham Angle" commentary.

The 78-year-old media mogul was initially elected as a Republican, earning the endorsement of and succeeding term-limited Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Bloomberg had been a lifelong Democrat until that 2001 election, and later changed from the GOP to an independent for several years before returning to the Democratic Party within the last decade.

In her commentary, Ingraham asserted that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., -- a self-described democratic socialist -- and President Trump both understand power better than Bloomberg does.

"They know that you can also achieve power by having a strong message and taking that message right to the voters," she said.

However, she added that when Bloomberg became a Democrat, he appeared to ignore signs of a changing party structure and shifting electorate. As the GOP became more populist and less establishment, she said, Bloomberg simply became a standard Democrat.

"So, now Bloomberg finds himself trapped," Ingraham said.

"What's happening to Bloomberg should be a lesson to anyone who cares about capitalism," she continued. "If the voters don't trust the free market system, they'll try to abolish it."

She said Bloomberg's practice of "slick" campaigning and his influx of money and consultants will not be enough to change voters' minds.

"Last night's debate showed that Trump is the last best hope for capitalism because he supports a market system, but also understands the importance of making sure that American workers benefit from that system," she continued.

"But it's too late for someone like Bloomberg to parachute in and tell everyone, 'Sit down and shut up [and] let me run the show.'"