LAURA INGRAHAM: Big business still has a 'crush' on Biden

Laura Ingraham highlighted how big business still has a "man crush on the shuffler in chief" despite everything around Biden falling apart on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now to all of you outside Washington. You know, you've seen people out there. It may seem really odd that a large portion of our business community supported Joe Biden in 2020 and still support him now.

Our GDP, corporate profits, consumer spending, investor confidence. They were all strong under Donald Trump until essentially the pandemic hit. And by the end of 2020, things were poised for a rocket like recovery. But of course, we know what happened next.

Everything's falling and it keeps happening. Check out some of the stories from today. Biden's high interest rates and stay at home Slackers, of course, pushed a significant spike in delinquencies on mortgage bonds that are tied to office buildings. Now, investors have been watching for this since last summer, and they say this may represent a tipping point for our economy. And then this warning from Macy's about consumer spending.

They missed their quarterly sales estimate. And we're also seeing reports that US hotel developers are running out of cash as construction lending is drying up. Now, this is grim. So why does big business have such a man crush on the shuffler in chief? Doesn't this mean we need, I guess, at this point, a more establishment style Republican friendly to the pro-China Wall Street crowd to try to compete against Joe Biden? Well, I got to say to that, how did that work out for Republicans? And we nominated the consummate pro-business Republican, Mitt Romney, in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And 2016. We saw candidates like Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, John Kasich and others run a more on a pro big business platform, even pro globalization platform. And they all failed. And now we have Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. And soon, of course, we have now Mike Pence running on the same platform Again, though, where's the enthusiasm for any of their policies?