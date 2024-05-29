Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's numbers are in the toilet

Laura Ingraham reacts to the left's ploy to attack Justice Alito among other failing tactics

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Democrats calling out Justice Samuel Alito for a historical flag flying at his house on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham rips apart the Biden campaign's tactics as the presidential election approaches on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Nothing they do is breaking through. Biden's numbers — they're in the toilet on the economy, inflation, immigration. Voters say they trust Trump over a bumbling incumbent.  

Their focus on abortion? That hasn't gotten them any traction, same with their drumbeat about January 6. It turns out that no one, except for maybe Robert De Niro and his ilk, believes that democracy is on the line, or that Trump is a dictator.  

Since the Trump trials are also boomeranging back on them, all the Democrats and their media flacks can do, I guess, is try what failed again with a slightly tweaked narrative. Now, that brings us to the left's phony flag-gate story after the New York Times posted a second hit piece last week attacking Justice Alito over which flags fly outside his homes, like the historic "Appeal to Heaven" flag. 

