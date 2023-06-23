LAURA INGRAHAM: The Bidens continue to surprise us

Laura Ingraham presented the details on Hunter Biden's alleged membership to an exclusive sex club in Los Angeles and the sleazy nature of the Biden family on "The Ingraham Angle."

JOE BIDEN ALLEGEDLY PAID $5 MILLION BY BURISMA EXECUTIVE AS PART OF A BRIBERY SCHEME, ACCORDING TO FBI DOCUMENT

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, just when you thought the Bidens couldn't get any sleazier, they surprise you, Whether it's sniffing girls' hair or copping a feel from Eva Longoria at the White House. The president has no shame or no sense or maybe neither.

Now, the same arrogance is seen in his son. And now we're discovering more lurid details about Hunter's leisure activities. The L.A. Times is reporting that a founder of something called SNTCM, a private sex club in Los Angeles, was banned from that club after he had the nerve to name Hunter Biden as a member.

So what exactly is this prestigious club? It was created in 2013 after the founder watched the Tom Cruise movie 'Eyes Wide Shut', which features scenes in which wealthy elites gather at a secretive orgy and with a carefully curated guest list and membership fees of up to $75,000 a year. It became the free love private playground of Hollywood actors, rock stars, chief executives, city officials and run-of-the-mill millionaires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So is it any surprise that an IRS whistleblower named Gary Shapely is claiming that the Hunter Biden case, codenamed Sportsman, was opened in 2018 as an offshoot of an investigation into some foreign based online porn platform? What a classy bunch are these people.