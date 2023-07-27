LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's Justice Department and Hunter's legal team were in cahoots

Fox News host Laura Ingraham revealed an "explosive development" Thursday after Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now the details of the now defunct Hunter Biden plea show once again how far the legal system will bend to accommodate and ultimately protect the Bidens. So the rule of law is always an afterthought for these people. What's important is keeping Joe Biden in power.

So after combing through both the plea agreement itself, as well as the transcript of yesterday's court proceedings, The Angle understands why there was such a concerted effort to keep it all from the public. Now, the most damning provision, and one we hit briefly last night would have granted absurdly broad immunity to Hunter Biden. Very conveniently, it would have covered every crime he may have committed during the relevant time frame. Presumably stuff regarding his lucrative business dealings with foreign entities based in China, Romania, Ukraine and God knows where else. Now the effort to shield Hunter from further investigations this is an explosive development, and it begs the question, if all these relationships he had with foreign business interests were on the up and up, now, why would the first son and why would his legal team think he needed this expansive immunity deal? And why wasn't this known until yesterday?

Well, I'll tell you why, because it appears that the lawyers from Joe Biden's DOJ and Hunter's legal team were in cahoots. The secret get out of jail free arrangement was hidden in paragraph 15 of something called the Pretrial Diversion Agreement, not even the deal itself. So when Judge Noreika discovered the scope of the immunity and then the unconstitutional role it would have conferred upon her, she was not happy.

