LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden invokes personal tragedy instead of making cogent arguments

Ingraham reacts to Biden's handling of Gold Star families

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on President Biden's track record with Gold Star families on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden for how he uses personal tragedy politically on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The tragedy deflection — that is the focus of tonight’s "Angle." Two things are true. Number one: Joe Biden as both husband and father has suffered terrible personal loss in his life. Two: Joe Biden has exploited those terrible losses for his own political benefit and his personal image... 

Losing your wife and your young daughter in a car crash and then decades later, losing your 46-year-old son to a brain tumor, I mean, that would be hard for anyone to bear. We all know that. And not only did Joe get through it, well, he used it — it turns out — to brand himself politically as a compassionate, dedicated fighter for the everyman. 

NBC, ABC, CBS NEWSCASTS IGNORE GOLD STAR FAMILIES' TESTIMONY ON KABUL ATTACK 
 

He’s a guy who even lied about the truck driver that was faulted in the accident that killed his wife. Now, Biden claimed he was drunk. That was not true. Why lie about that? 

All of this is twisted because invoking personal tragedy instead of making cogent arguments, lying about your personal biography and then blaming others when they carry out their oversight role — that tells you the true character of a man who promised to return dignity to the White House. 

