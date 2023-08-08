NBC, ABC, CBS newscasts ignore Gold Star families' testimony on Kabul attack

The families of the 13 U.S. service members killed outside of Kabul’s airport during the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan came before Congress together for the first time Monday to seek answers about their loved ones’ deaths, but anyone who relies on ABC, CBS or NBC for information would be in the dark.

ABC’s "World News Tonight," "CBS Evening News," and "NBC Nightly News" all ignored the hearing, according to the Media Research Center (MRC).

Viewers of those programs missed news of Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., holding a congressional forum with the Gold Star families. During the forum, Americans heard emotional testimony about how the grieving families felt mislead and betrayed by their own government nearly two years after the tragic day occurred.

Several called out President Biden and his top Cabinet officials by name, calling on them to resign. A father of one fallen U.S. Marine called on the president to "be a grown a-- man." Some even accused officials of lying about the circumstances of their loved one's death.

"All three evening news networks thumbed their nose at the Gold Star families by ignoring the hearing," MRC news analyst Kevin Tober wrote. "Instead of covering the hearing, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight,’ ‘CBS Evening News,’ and ‘NBC Nightly News’ wasted airtime by covering the Mega Millions lottery numbers (ABC), the anti-American women’s soccer team losing in the World Cup (CBS), and another update on an investigation into a plastic plant fire (NBC)."

ABC, CBS and NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Defense Department official said of the testimony on Monday, "The Department of Defense expresses our deepest condolences to the Gold Star Families who lost loved ones during the tragic bombing at Abbey Gate. We are forever grateful for their service, sacrifice, and committed efforts during the evacuation operations. We also commend the historic and monumental efforts of all our service men and women who served honorably during the withdrawal period from Afghanistan."

Last month, "NBC Nightly News," ABC’ "World News Tonight" and "CBS Evening News" all ignored Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, providing what he called "smoking-gun documents" proving Facebook censored Americans on behalf of the Biden administration.

