Ingraham: Dems in big cities giving us a glimpse of what Biden's 'new society' would look like

Under a Joe Biden presidency, Americans would be "poorer, less safe, less free, and [their] kids will be less educated," Laura Ingraham said Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

"The Democrats are giving us a glimpse ... in California and in New York and on the streets of Chicago and Baltimore [of] Joe's new society," Ingraham said.

The host began her program by talking about how Biden would have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"Biden would not have banned travel from China. There's no way [he] would have done that. Two months after Trump did just that, Biden was still worrying about hurting China's feelings," Ingraham said. "But under Biden, as under Obama, Europe's feelings [about] a travel ban would have been more important than what was good for Americans."

By the same token, she claimed, Biden would have kept America's land borders open and released detained illegal immigrants.

"Joe would never even consider a crackdown on illegal border crossings, even during a pandemic," Ingraham suggested. "He'd open the ICE facilities, he'd release all detainees and then maybe ask questions later."

Turning to stay-at-home orders and other economic restrictions, the host said Biden would have kept America on lockdown "until at least 2021."

"While he's letting millions of illegal aliens flood the labor markets during a recession and bringing more cases of COVID, he'd make sure you're still locked down in your home and your kids were out of school," Ingraham said. "His allies in politics and the press who are messaging Biden's plans, they've spilled the beans."