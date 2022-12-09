LAURA INGRAHAM: America's youth is facing a full-blown, 'heartbreaking' mental health crisis

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unfolds the struggles American youth face with mental health and drug use especially after COVID lockdowns on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: America's youth is in the midst of a full-blown mental health crisis. The Washington Post is reporting that the CDC found nearly 45% of high school students were persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. Almost one in five seriously considered suicide and 9% in this survey tried to take their lives during the previous 12 months. It turns out locking kids down, robbing them of socialization, robbing them of sports and key milestones and then confusing them with gender fluidity propaganda doesn't make them happy and well-adjusted. Where do the kids go to be kids anymore?

Everywhere you turn, this mental health epidemic is exploding, like in North Carolina, where they are in dire need of more psych beds to address the worsening crisis there, and in Wisconsin, their Youth Risk Behavior survey raises more red flags. Eighteen percent of teens say they seriously considered suicide in the past year, the highest level since 2003. Now, that percent jumps to nearly half for those who are LGBT and bisexual students and female students were more than two times as likely to think about suicide than males. This is completely outrageous and heartbreaking. Something is very wrong with what we're doing to our children.

…

And we can't forget the scourge of legalized marijuana and how that has affected our young kids’ mental health. The regime media and the pro-pot politicians are lured by big dollars and campaign donations. They actively promote the cannabis industry.