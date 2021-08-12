Las Vegas boy escorted to first day of school by police after father's death from COVID

A Las Vegas boy whose father died from COVID-19 received a surprise Monday when police officers came to his home to escort him to his first day of school

The officers' gesture honored Noah's father, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jason Swanger, who died from complications of COVID-19 in June.

Nine-year old Noah, his mother Christa Swanger and Las Vegas Police Officers Brennan Childers and Don Sutton joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss the heartwarming moment with host Steve Doocy.

"He's an amazing kid," Officer Sutton said of Noah. "He's got a big heart, too, just like his dad. And it's extremely important to us to see him go on and be happy and live a wonderful life."

Three officers brought Noah to the first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary School and took photos with him before class.

Noah greeted the officers wearing a tie, which his mom told them represented his new role as "man of the house."

"They've just been extremely supportive," Christa Swanger said. "Noah's connection to his dad being a police officer… I think that's extremely important for him."

Officer Childers remembered Swanger as a dedicated officer to his fellow military veteran community and someone who taught him the importance of work and family.

"He was a funny guy, an infectious laugh, and he was a blessing to have on the squad," Childers said. "Really a great guy."

Sutton added Swanger had a "humongous heart" and would have done the same for anyone else's child.

Christa described her husband's squad as a family that has stepped up for Noah after his father's passing, including surprising him with a truckload of presents on his birthday and taking time to have lunch with him just like his dad did.

Swanger was 41 years old and a seven-year veteran of the LVMPD.

Noah wants to be a police officer when he grows up.