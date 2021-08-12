Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
Fox News Flash
Published

Las Vegas boy escorted to first day of school by police after father's death from COVID

Noah Swanger hopes to become a police officer someday like his dad

By Megan Gallen | Fox News
close
Las Vegas police escort son of fallen officer to school: 'Important for us' to see him happy Video

Las Vegas police escort son of fallen officer to school: 'Important for us' to see him happy

A boy whose father died from COVID-19 receives a first day of school surprise when police officers escort him to class.

A Las Vegas boy whose father died from COVID-19 received a surprise Monday when police officers came to his home to escort him to his first day of school

The officers' gesture honored Noah's father, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jason Swanger, who died from complications of COVID-19 in June.

Nine-year old Noah, his mother Christa Swanger and Las Vegas Police Officers Brennan Childers and Don Sutton joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss the heartwarming moment with host Steve Doocy. 

"He's an amazing kid," Officer Sutton said of Noah. "He's got a big heart, too, just like his dad. And it's extremely important to us to see him go on and be happy and live a wonderful life."

Three officers brought Noah to the first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary School and took photos with him before class. 

Noah greeted the officers wearing a tie, which his mom told them represented his new role as "man of the house."

"They've just been extremely supportive," Christa Swanger said. "Noah's connection to his dad being a police officer… I think that's extremely important for him."

Las Vegas police escort son of officer who died from COVID to first day of school Video

Officer Childers remembered Swanger as a dedicated officer to his fellow military veteran community and someone who taught him the importance of work and family.

"He was a funny guy, an infectious laugh, and he was a blessing to have on the squad," Childers said. "Really a great guy."

Sutton added Swanger had a "humongous heart" and would have done the same for anyone else's child.

Christa described her husband's squad as a family that has stepped up for Noah after his father's passing, including surprising him with a truckload of presents on his birthday and taking time to have lunch with him just like his dad did.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Swanger was 41 years old and a seven-year veteran of the LVMPD.

Noah wants to be a police officer when he grows up.