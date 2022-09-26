Larry Kudlow on Biden's economy: 'Remarkable incompetence' to go from a booming one to high inflation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said President Biden is practicing "woke, progressive" economics Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LARRY KUDLOW: All of this woke, progressive Keynesian economics has just failed dismally, and you should add to that the war against fossil fuels. I mean every country, the U.S., Britain, the European Union, they have all fallen into the same trap now. There is some hope with the new prime ministers in Britain and Italy – maybe we can talk about that. There's also some hope here with the Contract with America, the new Commitment to America which is I think - really hits all of the high spots. There's some hope, the new poll, WABC, Washington Post poll- 21% of the swing districts are going Republican. Let me rephrase that. Republicans are ahead 21% over Democrats in swing districts around the country.

So, people see right through what Mr. Biden is saying and his fraudulent assertions, but unfortunately in the short run we are pretty much all of us in all these countries in recession, going into a recession and the recession is going to get deeper as interest rates rise, and these central banks collectively fight inflation. So, it's going to be a tough story in the short run, very tough story.

Think of it. It's not an easy thing in about 15 months to take a booming economy with no inflation, which is what Donald Trump gave Biden, and then turn it into a bust recession, high inflation economy. That is not easy to do. It takes remarkable incompetence, and again it's all this big government, socialism progressivism, and the fight against fossil fuels. It’s completely backfired and all your earlier guests I think are right. People see right through it and I think there's going to be a middle-class populist revolt against it.

