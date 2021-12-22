Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

Larry Elder: Hispanic voters’ shift toward GOP a ‘major earthquake’ in US politics

The former California gubernatorial candidate discussed President Biden’s sinking approval numbers during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Elder: The border should be closed Video

Elder: The border should be closed

Host of ‘The Larry Elder Show,’ discusses Biden’s all-time low approval ratings as midterms loom.

Radio host Larry Elder, a former California gubernatorial candidate, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he and guest host Jesse Watters discussed President Biden’s sinking approval numbers.

Watters noted that voters were beginning to blame Biden for U.S. economic struggles, with Americans comparing his performance on the economy to that of Democrat Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

Crime, foreign policy and U.S.-Mexico border issues were other areas in which Biden was being viewed negatively, Watters said. He then invited Elder to share his perspective on Biden’s performance.

RON JOHNSON SLAMS BIDEN'S ‘DISASTER’ POLICIES: CALLING THE ADMINISTRATION ‘INCOMPETENT’ WOULD BE ‘TOO KIND’

LARRY ELDER: It’s real bad, particularly when you start looking at the Hispanic vote. Since the midterm elections of 2018, there’s been a 40-point shift among Hispanic voters in favor of Republicans.

Now, among Hispanic voters, a generic House Republican will beat a generic House Democrat. This is Earth-shattering.

This is a major, major earthquake within the Democratic Party because the whole reason that the Democratic Party has porous borders is because they have always assumed that illegal aliens, turned citizens, turned voters, will pull that lever for the Democratic Party.

If that weren’t the case, the border would be closed tighter than a clam’s behind.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Elder: This is earth-shattering, major earthquake within the Democratic Party Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.