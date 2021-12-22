Larry Elder: Hispanic voters’ shift toward GOP a ‘major earthquake’ in US politics

Radio host Larry Elder, a former California gubernatorial candidate, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he and guest host Jesse Watters discussed President Biden’s sinking approval numbers.

Watters noted that voters were beginning to blame Biden for U.S. economic struggles, with Americans comparing his performance on the economy to that of Democrat Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

Crime, foreign policy and U.S.-Mexico border issues were other areas in which Biden was being viewed negatively, Watters said. He then invited Elder to share his perspective on Biden’s performance.

LARRY ELDER: It’s real bad, particularly when you start looking at the Hispanic vote. Since the midterm elections of 2018, there’s been a 40-point shift among Hispanic voters in favor of Republicans.

Now, among Hispanic voters, a generic House Republican will beat a generic House Democrat. This is Earth-shattering.

This is a major, major earthquake within the Democratic Party because the whole reason that the Democratic Party has porous borders is because they have always assumed that illegal aliens, turned citizens, turned voters, will pull that lever for the Democratic Party.

If that weren’t the case, the border would be closed tighter than a clam’s behind.

