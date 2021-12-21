Ron Johnson slams Biden's 'disaster' policies: Calling the administration 'incompetent' would be 'too kind'

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., explained Americans are "waking up" to the ramifications of "embarrassing and dangerous" Democratic agendas on "Hannity" Tuesday.

RON JOHNSON: The Biden administration has been a disaster for America, starting immediately when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, that really contributed to rising gas prices; he opened the borders, so we have this record surge of illegal immigration; the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. And then, their only solution is spending more money. And that's a double whammy. Not only do you create way more dollars chasing too few goods, that's the definition of inflation, but you're spending those dollars to make it possible for people not to reengage in the workforce. So you don't have manufacturers that can hire enough people, so that also exacerbates the supply of goods. So the policies are of the Democrats, this is what we are seeing the results of, is their policy. It's accurate to call the Biden administration incompetent, but that's way too kind. These are their policies, the results of their policies were obvious from the start and now Americans are waking up to it.

