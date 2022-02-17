Lara Trump: Dems are going to 'woke themselves right out of their seats' in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how pushing to be ‘woke’ is a losing strategy for Democrats. This comes after three San Francisco school board members were recalled in the deep blue city for pushing ‘woke’ education initiatives and renaming schools during the pandemic while parents were clamoring for their kids to return to the classroom.

LARA TRUMP: The parents are back, I got to tell you, we've talked about this on this show before this election and midterms in 2022. I think it's going to come down to the parents. They are awake. They have seen very clearly, we saw it happen in Virginia, right? First, a blue state where they elected a Republican governor because of the parents. And now you have San Francisco. I mean, literally like the liberal bastion of our country. We know what the politics are. Most folks in San Francisco, these parents finally realized, wait a minute. They have not been prioritizing at this school board, our children. They've been prioritizing woke initiatives like instead of getting the kids back in school, renaming schools in San Francisco, and these schools are like Abraham Lincoln School. Can somebody tell me what's wrong with Abraham Lincoln? No one has any answers to this, but the parents are speaking up and they're speaking out resoundingly, and they're realizing that these people have never cared about the best interests of their kids. Good for them for taking charge of this and getting rid of at least these three people because clearly they never had the best interest of the future of these kids, the future of the country, at heart. If this is the kind of garbage they're focusing on, they're going to woke themselves right out of all of their seats.

