Lara Trump predicts growing red wave after Virginia GOP wins: 'Too late' for Democrats

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said Americans are no longer "buying" Democrats' agenda after former Obama aide Stephanie Cutter warned that the GOP was becoming the "party of parents." On "Fox & Friends," Trump said it's too late for Democrats who pushed critical race theory in schools and compared some concerned parents to "domestic terrorists" over their actions at school board meetings.

DEMOCRAT BLAME GAME BEGINS AFTER MAJOR VIRGINIA LOSS, CRITICISM HURLED AT MODERATES, PROGRESSIVES AND BIDEN

LARA TRUMP: I think it's a little bit too late, unfortunately, for the Democrats. They have done the same thing that has worked for them for so long. They get out there, they pander for votes. We saw in Virginia, gosh, they brought in the whole slate with Obama, with Biden, with Harris. They brought them all out because they thought, Gosh, what we've always been doing has been working so well, and what they got was a real wake-up call and it was that parents are not buying it anymore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gosh, isn't it interesting that parents don't want their kids taught hateful rhetoric in school – critical race theory? Isn't it crazy that they don't want to be called domestic terrorists? That they want their kids to live in a safe society, a lawful society? So I think there's going to be more pushback. I think it's driven a lot of people who were independents and some Democrats over to the Republican side. Think we're going to see it more in ‘22 and ’24.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: