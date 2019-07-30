Lara Trump: 'People are sick' of racism accusations

President Trump's 2020 senior adviser and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, his recent comments blasting Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and the city of Baltimore, saying that "the left" is diminishing "real racism."

"It's always a call of racism. And my problem with this, and I think so many people's problem with continually using racism when we know that that is not true, when it is just a talking point for the left and so much of the mainstream media, is that when it actually is true -- when there's real racism -- people aren't going to pay attention to it anymore," Trump said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

CUMMINGS SAYS THERE IS 'NO DOUBT' TRUMP IS RACIST FOLLOWING CONTROVERSY OVER TWEETS

Trump argued that the president said "nothing racist" and that the public is sick of the allegations of racism.

"People are so sick of hearing this narrative. Nothing that the president said this past week was, had any racist tones. Of course people will try and make that insinuation but you know it's not surprising," Trump said.

The campaign adviser also told guest host Sandra Smith she'd prefer former Vice President Joe Biden be the Democratic nominee and said he doesn't have "the stamina" to face President Trump.

"I'd be happy with Joe Biden. I think the president would, too," Trump said.

"I just think that he really doesn't have the stamina to go alongside this president toe to toe when it comes to campaigning -- when it comes to debating"