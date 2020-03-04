Lara Trump: Voters legitimately question Joe Biden’s 'cognitive function'

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Lara Trump reacted to the Super Tuesday results on Wednesday saying voters “legitimately question” former Vice President Joe Biden’s "cognitive function."

She made the comment on “America’s Newsroom” reacting to Biden surging to victory in Super Tuesday contests across the South and beyond, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claimed gold with a sizable win in delegate-rich California, which divvied up the map on the biggest primary day of the season and indicated a tight battle between the two that is likely to drag on for weeks, or more.

“It seems like if you're a Democrat in this country your choice right now looks to be a socialist, who is a communist sympathizer, or Joe Biden who I think a lot of folks legitimately question his cognitive function in many cases,” Trump said, referencing the former vice president and self-proclaimed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

“I'm supposed to be rooting against Joe Biden and every time he takes the stage I feel nervous that he’s not going to be able to coherently string a sentence together and if I feel that way, I think Democrat voters out there probably feel very nervous about him,” she added. “Who would be running the country if this individual really is not showing that he is functioning with all gears moving here? I think it's fair to call that out and ask what’s going on.”

She then noted that Biden “forgets what state he’s in, he called it super Thursday and you see this consistently happen.”

Trump was referencing a Biden campaign rally in Texas on Monday where he urged his supporters to come out in droves -- except he began to tell them the wrong day.

BIDEN SURGES TO VICTORY ACROSS SUPER TUESDAY MAP, AS SANDERS CLAIMS DELEGATE PRIZE IN CALIFORNIA

"So join us! Go to JoeBiden.com. Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow," Biden said. "Look, tomorrow is Super Thur- Tuesday. And I want to thank you all."

When host Ed Henry asked Lara Trump if Sanders “is out of the way” would it be “more complicated” in the general election if it were to be between Biden and Trump, she answered that it would not.

“I think you saw very easily in the debates that everybody else was hitting Biden, first of all, and he really couldn't defend himself very well,” she said. “If he’s going up against Donald Trump – there’s really no game there. It’s Donald Trump for the win very easily.”

She went on to say, “You also have to look at the fact that forget who the candidate is, all of these people are running on taking down Donald Trump.

“Their vision for America, aside from Bernie Sanders, who is very clear about his socialist direction he wants to take this country in, they’re talking about beating Donald Trump versus Donald Trump’s results for this country,” she continued.

She then went on to list some of what she believes are the president’s accomplishments.

“The fact that we see over seven million new jobs created, low employment, manufacturing jobs coming back, trade deals being made, taking care of our veterans, military, infrastructure, all of these things that Americans care about are happening versus ‘I'm going to beat Donald Trump.’ That’s not really a great platform,” she said.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.