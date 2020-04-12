Lara Logan interviews Nick Sandmann, talks liberal media bias

Veteran journalist and Fox Nation host Lara Logan joined Monday’s "Fox News Rundown" podcast to talk about season 2 of her Fox Nation special “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” where she delves into media bias and interviewed Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann.

"This story is really about liberal bias in the media, it's not a general sort of documentary. [A] look at the issue of bias in general. It is specifically focused on liberal bias in it and that's because of that podcast," Logan said, referencing her appearance on a podcast where she said most journalists were "liberal." "Because the response to that was so significant and it was the conversation that many people asked us to have, you know, more in-depth."

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

Logan also talked about her encounter with Sandmann, a student from Park Hills, Ky. Who attended the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C. last year.

Videos documenting Sandmann's encounter with activist Nathan Phillips went viral -- including some clips that did not show the full incident. Incomplete video clips posted online prompted widespread accusations throughout the media that Sandmann was a racist who had approached Phillips and mocked him.

"You know, the first thing I thought when I met him just surprised me because he's so little. You know, he's a skinny little kid," Logan said. "He's not some big... masculine teenager."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I guess that that impression was cemented in my head, even though... I knew that that image that was made of him was completely false," Logan said of how she initially viewed the student. "But I didn't really understand how deeply ingrained that propaganda is in your perception."

Fox News' Greg Re contributed to this report.