Tomi Lahren insists 'Trumpism is here to stay:' 'The man is still living rent-free in your head'

"Trumpism is here to stay," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren asserted Tuesday, as some Republicans urge party leaders to distance themselves from the former president.

The "Final Thoughts" host criticized the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump over the weekend of inciting the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

"Don’t let the media and the fake Republicans fool you," Lahren told viewers. "Donald J. Trump hasn’t lost support, he’s gained it, and this party isn’t divided, we are awakened and on a mission.

"You can cancel him on every Big Tech platform, you can try to impeach him one, two, or 20 times, you can demonize him and attempt to shame and demoralize his supporters, you can even cozy up to the fake Republicans who hate him just as much, if not more than you do, but the man is still living rent-free in your heads," Lahren said.

HUME: GOP MUST 'MOVE AWAY FROM TRUMP WITHOUT ALIENATING HIS SUPPORTERS'

Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty.

Lahren scolded the lawmakers as "jealous, bitter and tone-deaf losers who don’t know nor care to know their constituents."

"The Forgotten Americans, the Silent Majority, the voters, know who their champion is," she said, "they know his accomplishments and they know he is the voice of the conservative movement."

To watch Lahren's latest episode of "Final Thoughts," and for more exclusive commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.