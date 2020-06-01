FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch urges colleagues to 'closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest' amid George Floyd unrest

Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed shock and sadness over the tragic death of George Floyd in a memo to staffers Monday in which he urged colleagues to "grieve with the Floyd family, closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest and fundamentally understand that black lives matter."

Murdoch wrote, "The events that have unfolded over the past week have left me shocked and saddened. Each of you has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions around the country. It is essential that we grieve with the Floyd family, closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest and fundamentally understand that black lives matter."

He continued, "The FOX culture embraces and fosters diversity and inclusion. Often we speak of the 'FOX Family,' and never has the need to depend on and care for that family been more important. We support our Black colleagues and the Black community, as we all unite to seek equality and understanding."

Murdoch wrote, "Our mission to provide the best in news is particularly vital at this time. Our brave local and national reporters continue to put themselves at risk to provide the latest information impacting all of us and our neighbors across the country. We support all journalists and will do what we can to protect their safety and denounce calls for, and acts of, violence against them."

He added, "This is a time for people to come together in their grief, work to heal, and coalesce to address injustice and inequity in our country. This is an ongoing conversation, and no one has all the answers in this moment. As we each grapple with how to continue the discussion during this difficult and emotional time, please remember that there are many resources available to you." He then informed staffers of helpful benefits available.

Floyd died in police custody last week and peaceful protests had been unfolded throughout the nation, though many demonstrations later turned violent.

Video taken of Floyd's arrest showed former police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking. He could be heard on video saying "I can't breathe," numerous times.

Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

An independent autopsy report prepared for Floyd's family -- and an updated autopsy report from the county medical examiner -- declared his death to be a homicide, according to the results released Monday.

