US media's inaccurate reporting on Rittenhouse had real consequences internationally: Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald explained to "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" how the mainstream media in the United States has pushed a false narrative about Kyle Rittenhouse, leading international outlets to report inaccurately about the case.

GLENN GREENWALD: If you relied on the media, you should feel betrayed. You know, I'm somebody, before I was a journalist, who worked as a lawyer inside courtrooms for more than a decade. So I knew it's very difficult to cast a judgment about an event this complex without seeing the evidence at trial. So I waited before forming a judgment, and when I did sit down to watch the trial, I was infuriated that everything I had been taught to believe by the media was radically different than the facts of the case as they developed.

And you know, Dan, I don't know if you've seen this, but multiple media outlets around the world, like the biggest ones in Brazil, in Holland, in the UK, have all repeatedly reported that the people that Kyle Rittenhouse killed were Black, because they were misled by the American media who kept saying this was a White supremacist on a terrorist hunt. And therefore they naturally presumed, because they were again deceived by the American media, that his victims were Black.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: