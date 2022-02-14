Expand / Collapse search
KT McFarland rips 'complicit' media for ignoring bombshell Durham probe report

Durham report alleges Clinton campaign paid to infiltrate Trump servers and fabricate link betwen Trump and Russia

Fox News Staff
Former deputy national security adviser under President Trump, KT McFarland, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the media has avoided covering the latest in the Durham probe.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the latest in the Durham investigation, accusing the media of being "in on it" as mainstream networks avoid covering the latest developments. McFarland told co-host Steve Doocy the media was "complicit" in peddling a false narrative after it was revealed over the weekend the Clinton campaign allegedly paid a tech company to infiltrate Trump servers to fabricate a link between Trump and Russia. 

HILLARY CLINTON 2016 TWEETS PUSHED NOW-DEBUNKED CLAIM OF TRUMP USE OF ‘COVERT SERVER’ LINKED TO RUSSIA

KT MCFARLAND: Well, because all the other media was in on the con, they were all in on it. They were the ones that did Russia, Russia, Russia. I mean, they destroyed my career, my reputation, cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees with the Mueller investigation. So the media, they don't want to touch this because they're complicit in it. They don't want to have to be called before a grand jury and have to say where they got the fake story and why they continue to peddle it. 

