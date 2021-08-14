Kristi Noem: Sturgis rally in South Dakota about ‘personal choices’ over government mandates

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired back Friday night – during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" – against critics who’ve asserted that her state should have scaled back or canceled its Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which draws thousands of visitors, because of concerns about the coronavirus.

FAUCI TELLS STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY ATTENDEES HEALTH CRISIS ‘SUPERSEDES’ NEED TO DO ‘WHAT YOU WANT TO’

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: I think it’s interesting that this side, this political party, the Democrats, who embrace getting abortion on demand, are accusing us of embracing death when we’re just allowing people to make personal choices and have personal responsibility over when they want to assemble, when they want to gather and spend time outdoors enjoying their way of life.

So we’ve had a fantastic event here in South Dakota. The rally will end … Sunday, I guess … and they’re having a fantastic time. We’re glad everybody made the trip to South Dakota.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: