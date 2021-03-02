Hunting with Kristi Noem: South Dakota governor says sport 'keeps me grounded'

After receiving national attention by posting a video of herself pheasant hunting in September, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is back at it, shrugging off her critics as she returns to the fields to connect to her childhood roots.

Noem's 15-second video racked up millions of views and tens of thousands of shares and retweets. It showed her walking through a cornfield wearing a shotgun and an orange cap and vest before shooting a bird out of the sky.

"This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota," she captioned a Twitter post that accompanied the video.

Noem and her family returned to the fields this week in a new "Fox Nation Outdoors" episode available exclusively on the streaming platform, where she was joined by former Marine Johnny "Joey" Jones for a lesson in pheasant hunting.

'LESS COVID, MORE HUNTING': GOV. NOEM

"For us, hunting is a way of life," Noem told Jones. "To be here with my kids and to enjoy it is something that I think my dad, my grandpa ... would all appreciate, that some things change really fast in the world today, but some things never change and that’s what’s important."

Noem's family operated a hunting lodge on her South Dakota farm throughout her childhood. The governor said hunting has always been a way for her to connect with her late father, who passed away in a tragic accident at the age of 49.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT GOV. NOEM

"We had to figure out another way to make money off of our land to pay off the death taxes so I spent years guiding hunters, helping them enjoy South Dakota," she recalled.

"Now as governor, being able to go out there every once in a while and still do it is a reminder of what keeps me grounded."

To watch the newest episode of "Fox Nation Outdoors" featuring the South Dakota governor, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.