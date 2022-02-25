Kremlin's limitation of Facebook access a 'terrible omen for Russian freedom,' analyst says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia's announcement that it would implement a "partial restriction" of access to Facebook was met with a firm response from parent company Meta on Friday and an expert's warning that worse government action was coming.

Russian outlets claimed Facebook had "blocked" state-run news agency RIA Novosti, Defense Ministry-run channel Zvezda, and Russian-owned online publications Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru, leading Russia's internal censorship organ Roskomnadzor to announce the restriction of Facebook's use inside the country.

Nick Clegg, Meta VP of Global Affairs, said Facebook had refused to submit to Russian government demands not to label Russia state media and encouraged Russians to continue using the tech giant's apps for organization. Facebook and other social media have been key organizing platforms for Russians who have taken to the streets over their opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, which has already resulted in hundreds of casualties.

"Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services," Clegg told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger."

Russian-backed propaganda outlet Sputnik News fumed Friday, "For months Facebook and its parent company, Meta, have been ignoring Roskomnadzor's demands to remove restrictions from the materials published by several Russian media outlets, including TV channel Zvezda, Ria Novosti, Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru."

Russia-backed news organs have parroted Kremlin claims that Ukraine was the initial aggressor in the war and that the goal of the "military operation" is to "denazify" Ukraine, whose president is Jewish and had family members die in the Holocaust.

Ret. Lt. Col Robert Lee Maginnis, a military analyst, said the blocking of social media in Russia was part of a totalitarian fear of freedom of speech. The Russian government has cracked down on the protests that have erupted across the enormous country, arresting thousands.

"Putin's decision to limit access to Facebook is a terrible omen for Russian freedom," he told Fox News Digital. "It is the proverbial camel's nose under the tent. Expect much worse denial of freedom to follow. This is especially true as evidenced by the Kremlin's recent decision to clamp down on anti-war protesters."

Former acting National Security Adviser Gen. Keith Kellogg said the protests were a positive sign that Russians could see through the Kremlin's "information warfare campaign."

"There is an increased awareness, especially among the younger generation who are more technologically savvy, that the Russian government is feeding them their own version of events," he told Fox News Digital. "That said, Putin has maintained a favorable image among the older generations in Russians despite many heinous actions in the past. It remains to be seen how this move will impact the sentiment of the Russian people towards Putin, but no doubt the current protests in Russia reflect the changing sphere of Eurasia."

Former Defense Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital that Russian state media continues to play a key role in disseminating confusion among the state's foes, not just domestically.

"The objective of Russian disinformation is to confuse everyone about what’s going on and what Putin’s ultimate intentions are, Ukrainian government and population, US and Western government leaders," she said. "This is called strategic deception, which is part of Russian doctrine. Helps create tactical surprise, because the opponent is not certain what Russia will or won’t do."