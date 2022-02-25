Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine: Anti-war protests continue in Moscow, St Petersburg, prominent Russian celebrities join

Almost 1,900 Russians have been arrested as of Friday

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Russian police detain anti-war protests Video

Russian police detain anti-war protests

Protests in Russia continued during the second day of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, with prominent Russians joining in major cities across the country. 

Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 individuals Thursday as citizens took to the streets of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities to denounce the invasion of Ukraine and demand an end to hostilities, according to OVD Info, an independent organization monitoring political persecutions.

UKRAINE INVASION SLOWER THAN WHAT RUSSIA EXPECTED, MEETING MORE RESISTANCE: US DEFENSE OFFICIAL

But if Putin’s plan was to end the protests and deter further ones from popping up, he has failed miserably: Fresh protests started Friday, with prominent Russians in the entertainment and business sectors joining at great personal and financial risk. A further 150 or so people were arrested Friday. 

Video posted on social media showed anti-war protests continuing in St. Petersburg despite the crackdown by Russian police the previous day. 

UKRAINIAN MARINE SACRIFICES HIMSELF TO BLOW UP BRIDGE, UKRAINIAN MILITARY SAYS

Hundreds turned out in Tbilisi and stood outside government buildings to demand the end of the war. 

Protests also continued in Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk, according to Al Jazeera. 

CRITICS FEAR PUTIN WILL LOOK TO EXPAND BEYOND UKRAINE

Ivan Urgant, a popular talk show host on state-run Channel One, posted a black square on Instagram ad wrote "Fear and pain. No to war." His show has not gone on air since his post, and the channel claimed it was a scheduling issue while reports indicate that he has been blacklisted, The Guardian reported. 

Rapper Oxxxymiron canceled six sold-out Moscow and St. Petersburg shows, saying, "I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine. 

Even the daughter of oligarch and Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich has spoken out, posting on Instagram that "The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s daughter also posted "No to war" on Instagram. 

