Kilmeade questions whether lifting COVID restrictions has to do with science or politics

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade discussed the impact mandates have had on children on Saturday's "One Nation," questioning whether Democrat-run states are now lifting restrictions because of "politics."

BRIAN KILMEADE: COVID 19, ladies and gentlemen, is over. Possibly it should be – and no thanks to the people right behind me who locked us down and still didn't follow their own rules. Let's review, shall we? I got to get my haircut, even though you can't. I'm going to make all the kids wear a mask, especially teenagers, but I won't. What about Mayor Garcetti? Sure, I'm taking a picture at the NFC Championship game without a mask on, but ‘I held my breath.’ I'm not kidding. And of course, London Breed twice caught getting caught up in the music and caught up in the game, not wearing a mask with a big smile… the mayor of San Francisco. Gavin Newsom, the governor who goes out to eat when you can't and doesn't wear a mask, lied about it because he said it was a favor to Magic Johnson. We saw him a little bit later, not wearing a mask whose favor was that. And Boris Johnson, he had the audacity to lock down his entire country and have 16 parties and pictures to prove it. How that guy still has a job is beyond me.

But still the damage is done, especially to the people that matter most, our kids. New study says children aren't as good as recognizing faces as adults because of the masks. They have trouble navigating social situations because of their mask with their peers, let alone what they have to deal with in terms of social media and the iPhone. Even the surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, admitted, finally that kids are taking it the worst and really suffering in the classroom…

Mandates are coming to an end in many American cities near you. Blue states New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada… The good news is out, cities are reopening despite what the White House wants. But the questions remain: Are we lifting restrictions because the science or is this about politics?

