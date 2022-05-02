Cain: Fauci made it unmasked to before and after parties, but missed White House dinner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Cain slammed Dr. Fauci saying that he would not attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner after assessing his personal risk, but was seen at the before and after parties to the event unmasked on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WILL CAIN: If you were keeping tabs on the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and I'm sure you were not this past weekend, you, though, would have noticed someone was missing – Dr. Anthony Fauci, because he said he wouldn't be attending the event after assessing his own personal risk. And just to be clear, everyone at the dinner had to be vaccinated and boosted. But Fauci still didn't feel comfortable. And that's a real shame because he missed out on some quality entertainment.

We laugh at their pain and how much they hate us. And when you think about it, it really is surprising, by the way, that Dr. Fauci skipped that dinner. I mean, since when does this guy pass up on an opportunity to be in the spotlight, pose for a few photos, mingle with the celebs? It's really out of character for him. But hold on. Wait just one second. Look at these photos taken on Saturday. It appears Dr. Fauci did, in fact, go out to pre and post-parties for the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

It does, in fact, look like he was in the spotlight, and he did pose for photo ops dressed like number two from Austin Powers, again asking and leading to the question, who's really Dr. Evil if Dr. Fauci is number two?

But I get distracted. Get this. You don't see any mask in those photos, do you? Well, aside from the staff in the background – it's always the help who has to continue to wear the muzzle, but never mind them. Dr. Fauci was living it up at the pre-parties and not a care in the world looking like, of course, Dr. Evil's sidekick. Which raises that important question: Who is Dr. Evil?

