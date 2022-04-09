Kilmeade forecasts that Elon Musk will be the 'reality check' the media needs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade called Elon Musk's purchase of a majority stake in Twitter to attention Saturday, saying it could be the start of building trust in big tech "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: The traditional social media, up until 2020, has decided what's important and what isn't in this country. There was always an unspoken compact between America and their journalists, but currently that compact is busted apart. For example, as big a scandal as the Black Lives Matter money trail is, as big a scandal as the Hunter Biden saga remains, as big a scandal as the findings of the Durham probe are, traditional and social media basically are ignoring them. I believe that the media's choice to ignore these stories of that magnitude is even more concerning than the corrupt stories and practices themselves that need to be investigated in the first place. I'll give you some perspective. Can you imagine if the media ignored the Watergate scandal that brought Nixon down? Can you imagine if the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton saga was never in the paper, and the Abu Ghraib prison abuse in Iraq was simply ignored? Or the Mỹ Lai massacre during the Vietnam War? We covered that. Or the Iran-Contra affair during the second term of the Ronald Reagan administration? Remember that? So what is the solution now?

Maybe this could be the start: Tesla's Elon Musk took a majority stake in Twitter. What's the big deal? Well, Musk has hinted at shaking up the social media industry before, and now he has that platform and he's in control — he's on the board, and he is the biggest shareholder. We know social media goes out of its way to block the truth that they don't like or they think might be not worth us knowing — that's their decision. Freeing up mainstream sources to totally ignore it as well. They were tight. They were one. So can Musk be the reality check the media needs to cover things more fairly? Could they lead Twitter and then force the other big tech outlets to follow his lead? Piecing back together that trust that was blasted apart over the last few years? My fingers are crossed. The answer is yes.