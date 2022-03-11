Dr. Makary on 'Kilmeade Show': Health officials ‘don’t want to know’ data on masks in schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Friday that public health officials do not want to know the data behind masks in schools and many are refusing to admit that requiring masks for the past few years was the "wrong" decision.

DR. MARTY MAKARY: The cloth masks did really nothing to reduce transmission. But what they did do is stunt child development, and people are seeing through it now. They're seeing the kids. They're not right, right? The kids are not growing up the way that kids in schools where they had no masks are growing up. And where's the study by the CDC of the kids who were in schools that were open the entire time with no masks and the opposite, the kids who had a lot of closures and then were wearing masks throughout? That is an easy study to do, but nobody in the government is interested in funding that study right now. It's pretty obvious what the results are and the results they don't want to know.

How hard would it be for public health officials to just say, you know, we got something really wrong? We thought the vaccine was going to prevent you from getting it or spreading it. We were wrong. What it really does is it downgrades the severity of illness if you get it. That's not a big confession that's hard to make. As doctors, we often tell people, look, the data has changed. But we're not hearing that, what you're seeing is sort of a digging in on their positions and they're alienating people. So now we've got people who are distrustful and they're saying, hey, you've also been ignoring therapeutics and other things. So right now you've got two entirely different perceptions of the same public health establishment.

