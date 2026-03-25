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Iran

Kevin O'Leary says removing Iran from Strait of Hormuz would be a global 'game changer'

O'Leary said Americans are willing to endure short-term pain to reap benefits of a post-Iran conflict economy

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Kevin O’Leary: Americans willing to take short-term pain for long-term economic benefits Video

Kevin O’Leary: Americans willing to take short-term pain for long-term economic benefits

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary discusses the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy markets on 'The Story.'

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"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary said removing Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz would be a global "game changer" and he addressed the economic impact of the United States' war on Iran.

"I don't want to make light of the war… but I'm thinking ahead 90 days here, and I'm liking what I see," he said Wednesday on "The Story."

The O’Leary Ventures chairman discussed how the Strait of Hormuz’s closure is impacting markets, saying a Strait no longer under Iranian reign would bring more stability.

"Every nine months, the Houthis or some other Iranian proxy would blow up one tank just to destabilize that region and cause the insurance prices to go up," O’Leary said. "We're talking about a world that doesn't have that going on anymore."

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The Callisto tanker sitting anchored in the water near Muscat, Oman, as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Callisto tanker sits anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 10, 2026. (Benoit Tessier / Reuters)

"It's a game changer in the sense that all of a sudden, you have stability in the fastest growing part of the earth. It's very, very bullish for world markets," he added.

O'Leary's comments come as gas prices have surged nationwide, up more than $1 since President Donald Trump launched the war on Iran nearly one month ago.

About 20% of the world’s crude oil and natural gas passes through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed to U.S. vessels.

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The national gas average currently sits at $3.98 per gallon for regular, compared to $2.94 before the U.S. struck Iran, per AAA.

O’Leary claimed Americans are willing to suffer in the short-term to reap economic benefits following the war.

"They're very sophisticated… They get the joke," he told Fox News. "They are willing to take a small amount of short-term pain for stability and security of energy in perpetuity."

Gas station price boards showing elevated fuel costs in a New York City neighborhood.

Gas prices are displayed at a station in Brooklyn, New York City, on Mar. 18, 2026, as global fuel costs rise amid disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

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O'Leary outlined how the drop in gas prices could play out once the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

"The minute Hormuz is open, oil prices will drop to mid-70s, as they were prior to the conflict," he predicted. "The market will adjust immediately. It'll take about two weeks at the pump for it to drop."

O’Leary said the potential reconstructed governance of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure it remains open "forever" would provide worldwide security.

"You've got to think about it as a positive for everybody," he said. "Everybody has skin in the game. It's unique in that respect. No other commodity is needed by everybody all the time."

kevin oleary strait of hormuz

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary makes prediction on who will control Iran's Strait of Hormuz. (Left (Giuseppe CACACE / AFP via Getty Images), Right (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

O’Leary emphasized he sympathizes with those affected by the war but said the potential global power shift of a major trade waterway would be remarkable.

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"Who likes war? It's horrible, and you feel sorry for the people in Iran. But the policy coming out of this is what investors are looking at," he said.

"You gotta let this play out because the big vision here is to finally stop this problem we've had for 60 years, and I really like that outcome."

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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