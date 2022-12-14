Kevin McCarthy hits back at White House blaming GOP for migrant crisis: 'They have destroyed this border'

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., roasted the White House on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Republicans are refusing to work with the Biden administration to find solutions to secure the southern border as migrants pour into the U.S. in record numbers.

BIDEN ADMIN SEEKS $4 BILLION IN ADDITIONAL BORDER FUNDING, PREDICTS POST-TITLE 42 BORDER SURGE

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: They're very clear. They don't want to work at all. They have destroyed this border. We don't even have operational control anymore... 1.5 million fentanyl pills in one week, one crossing from 42 different countries. This didn't used to be this way. And what's going to happen in one week from now when Title 42 is lifted, for so all your viewers understand what that means? Title 42 simply says, when someone enters our country illegally from another nation, we send them back to their country. When you do that, it stops illegal immigration from coming. But this administration will not uphold that. There are projections that it would be 13 million more people going across this border illegally in the next two years under the Biden administration. He won't even go and tour the border. He's been in office in more than 40 years and has never been to it. How does he understand what's going on? The difference is going to happen 20 days from now. On January 3rd, I will move hearings to the border. So these committees in Congress in Washington won't hold these hearings here. It'll be at the border, so the Democrats can no longer avoid the situation. They're going to learn firsthand what is going on. And the American public has to understand.