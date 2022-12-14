Texas Democrat roasts Biden for 'avoiding' border crisis: 'Just show up!'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, urged President Joe Biden to "just show up" to the U.S.-Mexico border which he insisted is "going to be overwhelmed" with an influx of migrants once Title 42 is lifted.

In a Wednesday interview on "CNN This Morning," the representative criticized the Biden administration’s seeming lack of understanding of the current crisis at the border, stating he doesn’t believe the White House comprehends the situation.

He admitted he "doesn’t know why" Biden and his officials "keep avoiding the border."

The discussion between Cuellar and CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins began with her question as to how disastrous the migrant influx will be for border communities if Biden removes the Trump-era Title 42 rule.

The congressman responded bluntly, stating, "Communities are going to be overwhelmed, not only El Paso. We’ve seen that in the past with the Rio Grande Valley, we’ve seen it in Eagle Pass and Del Rio. They’re going to be overwhelmed. There are just not enough shelters and border processing centers to handle the large numbers of people."

Cuellar insisted on treating migrants with compassion but was adamant that we "have to secure the border." He said, "We can do two things at the same time. We can provide a compassionate way of treating the immigrants that are trying to come in. But at the same time we have to secure the border."

He added, "Because the only thing the border control is doing is processing a lot of them to come into the U.S. and then returning some of them under Title 42. If Title 42 goes away, this is going to open up a large number of people coming to border communities."

Collins then asked if the "Biden Administration understands that sense of urgency," to which Cuellar replied he doesn’t think so.

He said, "You know, I don’t think they do or if they do, they just have a very different perspective."

Cuellar urged the president to listen to people who understand the concerns of the local communities rather than just "immigration activists." He said, "Look, it’s okay to listen to immigration activists. It’s okay to do that. That’s one perspective. But who is listening to the men and women in green and blue and more importantly, who is listening to our border communities?"

Later in the interview, Collins asked if it would help if Biden visited the southern border, to which Cuellar said, "Yes, absolutely."

He continued, "I don’t know why they keep avoiding the border and saying there’s other things more important than visiting the border. If there’s a crisis, show up. Just show up!"

The lawmaker added, "Just showing up at the border would send a strong signal to the communities that he’s there, he cares about the border communities. Just show up. It doesn’t take much to just show up at the border."